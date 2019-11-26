Festival of Trees — 83 of them — brings holiday spirit to Boise

2019 Festival of Trees entry lobby includes dozens of trees, lights and places to sit and soak up the holiday spirit. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Need a big dose of holiday splendor? Head on down to the 36th annual Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees. Boise Centre is filled with lavishly decorated trees — 83 of them; a giant train (as well as a huge model train display), wreaths, lights, sparkles, decor and holiday spirit.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will support the women’s mobile outreach program, which goes to rural communities to detect cancer in its earliest stages. The Saint Alphonsus Foundation has raised more than $10 million dollars to improve health care in the community over the years.

The 2019 festival runs 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 1. Admission is $8 for adults, with special prices for seniors, military and children. For more information, go to the Saint Alphonsus website.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Senior Day. Senior admission $3. 1-4 p.m. Senior Tea (included in admission).

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visits with Santa. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours. Photos available; donations appreciated.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Train display presented by the Train Collector’s Association of Treasure Valley Chapter; LEGO display, presented by IdahoLUG; Interactive Virtual Reality display, presented by the Idaho Virtual Reality Council.

Thursday, Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving. 2-9 p.m.

2-8 p.m. Visits with Santa. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours, with the exception of brief scheduled breaks. Courtesy photos available; donations appreciated.

2-9 p.m. LEGO display, presented by IdahoLUG.

Friday, Nov. 29 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visits with Santa. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours. Photos available; donations appreciated.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Train display presented by the Train Collector’s Association of Treasure Valley Chapter; LEGO display, presented by IdahoLUG; Interactive Virtual Reality display, presented by the Idaho Virtual Reality Council.

5:30-7 p.m. Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration in the Grove Plaza. For more information visit www.downtownboise.org. Join Mayor David Bieter and his family for the lighting of the community Christmas tree, caroling, candle lighting and more. Bring your candle holder to the Festival and receive $1 off adult admission.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Family Day 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Bring a toy donation for the Salvation Army Family Services and receive $1 off adult admission to the Festival of Trees.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visits with Santa. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours. Photos available; donations appreciated.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Train display presented by the Train Collector’s Association of Treasure Valley Chapter; LEGO display, presented by IdahoLUG; Interactive Virtual Reality display, presented by the Idaho Virtual Reality Council.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meet the “Frozen” Snow Sisters, other princesses and your favorite superheroes, presented by EverAfter Enchantments

1-3 p.m. Holiday face painting.

2-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Special appearances by your favorite Star Wars characters representing the Rebel and 501st Legions and the Mandalorian Mercs.

Sunday, Dec. 1 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visits with Santa. Santa will be available to greet children throughout public admission hours. Photos available; donations appreciated.

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Train display presented by the Train Collector’s Association of Treasure Valley Chapter; LEGO display, presented by IdahoLUG; Interactive Virtual Reality display, presented by the Idaho Virtual Reality Council.

Monday, Dec. 2

11 a.m. Festival fashion show and luncheon doors open and no-host cocktails. Noon: Fashion show and luncheon. Event requires reservations and ticketing in advance. For more information, visit the Gala and Fashion Show page.

For performances throughout the Festival, go to the website.