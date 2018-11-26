3, 2, 1: The Capitol Christmas tree is lit

With singing, cookies, hot chocolate and a countdown from three, the Idaho State Capitol Christmas tree was officially lit on Monday evening. A 35-foot tall blue spruce — which was originally planted as a Christmas tree 30 years ago in Southeast Boise — is doing the honors.
Gov. Butch Otter and first lady Lori Otter helped light the Idaho State Capitol Christmas tree in Boise. Afterward, the public was invited inside the Capitol Rotunda, which has been decorated for the holidays with greenery and poinsettias.
Check out photos of the festive tree and statehouse:
