Words & Deeds Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo” tour is coming to Boise October 21, 2019 11:05 AM

" 'Ovo,' meaning 'egg' in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement, according to a media release.