Idaho is among happiest states in nation, study says. The unhappiest? A long ways away

If you live in Idaho, you’re probably happy to be here.
After all, Boise constantly is heralded as one of the top places to live in the United States.
Here’s another reason to smile. Idaho is the sixth happiest state in America, according to a new study of “2018’s Happiest States in America” from personal finance website WalletHub.
Focusing on subjects including “Physical and Emotional Well-Being,” “Work Environment” and “Community and Environment,” WalletHub measured 31 metrics before compiling its findings.
The happiest state in the nation? Hawaii. (No shocker there, right?)
The unhappiest? West Virginia. (This isn’t a bombshell, either, according to past studies.)
Still, coming in at No. 6 is an exceptionally cheery result. Here’s how Idaho finished in several metrics:
- 11th – Percent of Depressed Adults
- 6th – Adequate-Sleep Rate
- 10th – Long-Term Unemployment Rate
- 11th – Number of Work Hours
- 13th – Volunteer Rate
- 14th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 27th – Safety
So getting lots of quality shuteye is one of the reasons we’re so jolly here in Idaho? Works for me.
Not everyone in Idaho can be happy, though, right? I mean, come on. Boise Mayor Dave Bieter must be fuming that Nampa keeps getting named the “No. 1 Best-Run City in America” by WalletHub.
Comments