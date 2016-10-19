Boise Contemporary Theater’s managing director resigns

Boise Contemporary Theater Managing Director Gabe Gloden is leaving to become the managing director at Cardinal Stage Company in Bloomington, Indiana, to be closer to family.
He started at BCT in November 2015 and will stay with BCT through Oct. 31.
Gloden replaced Helene Peterson, who served in the position for 13 years.
Gloden instituted the new BCT Buddy System, a ticket program that helped bring new audience members into the theater. Gloden also helped bring the current production “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” to the BCT stage. It’s the company’s first musical, and the first show the company has extended the run for. It’s now the best-selling show in the company’s history and will run through Saturday, Oct. 29. (Tickets: bctheater.org.)
The BCT board and artistic director Matthew Cameron Clark will review the managing director’s job description before starting a national search to fill the position in 2017.
Board Chairman Adam Park, a former spokesman for Mayor Dave Bieter, will serve as interim managing director.
