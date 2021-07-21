Meet Statesman investigative reporter Kevin Fixler, our latest accountability team hire

Investigative reporter Kevin Fixler joins the Idaho Statesman’s accountability team. Idaho Statesman staff

Kevin Fixler joins the Idaho Statesman as an investigative reporter on our accountability team. He comes from The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, California, where he tracked local government and transportation for more than three years. His work included covering a series of historic wildfires that impacted the region.

Kevin grew up outside of Denver and graduated with a degree in journalism and American history from the University of Denver, where he was news editor for the DU Clarion student-run newspaper. He received his master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, with a focus on narrative writing.

He has written freelance articles for The Atlantic, The Guardian, The Daily Beast and other outlets, and was a special projects reporter at the Summit Daily News in Breckenridge, Colorado.

Though he initially got into journalism to cover sports, Kevin’s curiosity led him to cover the environment, public lands, the ski industry and county government. Today, he strives to be a government watchdog.

“I love the experience of spontaneously crossing paths with so many people and having the opportunity to share their stories,” he said. “I also still believe in the capacity of the craft of journalism to make change in people’s daily lives. The power of the pen still carries great weight, as well as responsibility, and I take that charge very seriously.”

Kevin is an avid hiker, self-professed news junkie and a casual jogger who enjoys beer and bourbon.

“I’m a bit of a music snob, and will travel for live concerts, but also make a few trips to snowboard each winter. I read mostly nonfiction, but watch a lot of fantasy — Marvel anyone? — and hop a flight for adventure whenever possible.”

Follow Kevin on Twitter @kfixler.

Send him news tips and movie and book recommendations at kfixler@idahostatesman.com, or call 208-377-6204.