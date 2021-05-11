Meet the Idaho Statesman’s new breaking news reporter Ian Stevenson

Idaho Statesman reporter Ian Stevenson covers breaking news for the Idaho Statesman. He started in April. Idaho Statesman file

Ian Stevenson joins the Idaho Statesman’s breaking news team from The Boston Guardian, where he covered the Boston city council, the mayor’s office and neighborhood issues.

He grew up in Washington, D.C., where his interest in politics and journalism was piqued.

“I’m someone who is curious about what’s happening in the world. Growing up, I had friends whose parents are journalists and I was always interested in what they were talking about,” he said. “Reporting seemed like a meaningful way to engage with important issues and to become immersed in what’s going on.”

Stevenson graduated from Brown University, where he started working for the school’s newspaper. He later did an editorial internship at Harper’s Magazine.

He moved to Boise in April. He is excited to get onto the Boise Foothills and Idaho mountain trails and to explore local bookstores, Idaho writers and Western literature, he said.

He also brings an interest in public land use and the environment and hopes to build those topics into his future coverage.

”I look forward to building relationships in my new home and covering topics important to the community,” Stevenson said.

Follow him on Twitter @ianmaxstevenson. Send him tips at istevenson@idahostatesman.com