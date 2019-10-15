VanderSloot announces proposed reforms to medical billing and collection in Idaho

Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot wants to change the way medical debt is handled in Idaho, and now he has revealed his plan to make those changes happen.

VanderSloot spoke to a crowd of about 50 Idaho legislators at Melaleuca Global Headquarters on Monday night. The state lawmakers were in Idaho Falls on a day-long tour of the community organized by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

During the meeting, VanderSloot outlined his growing concerns with how medical debt is collected in the Gem State and offered a solution by way of proposed legislation, which aims to change how the health care industry bills patients and collects payments.

“We think the public is really going to get behind this,” VanderSloot said. “I can’t imagine very many objections to this, given that every single family is affected by it one way or another.”

The legislation would require health care providers to notify patients within 30 days of a visit of all services rendered and to bill that patient’s insurance plan. Within 60 days of a visit, the health care provider must send patients a consolidated noticed of services rendered with the names and contact information of all parties involved in their care. Finally, the legislation proposes to place limits on the size of attorney fees that can be placed on medical debt when it is in collections.

VanderSloot said one of the biggest challenges faced by patients is the confusing nature of health care billing. He said providers aren’t under any obligation to promptly send bills to patients and that some purposefully wait until later in the year, in the hopes a patient has met their deductible and the provider will only have to deal with the insurance company.

“Some doctors wait several months before they bill the patient … and that can cause patients a lot of trouble because there are a lot of bills that come in,” VanderSloot said.

During an average hospital stay or emergency room visit, VanderSloot said, a patient might use a variety of services, some of which are billed separately. Patients expect to get one main hospital bill, but they may also receive a separate doctor or anesthetist bill, imaging, or pharmacy bills. VanderSloot said the truth is hospitals can’t tell you how much a hospital visit will cost during the visit because they have to deal with third-party contractors.

“So you’re sitting there wondering how much the bill is going to be, and you won’t know — not this month, not next month, and maybe not six months from now,” VanderSloot said.

The ambiguity behind when patients are going to be billed, and by whom, is what leads many people to be suspect when they receive multiple bills in the mail.

“Some of these bills may be from doctors or companies that you’ve never heard of before … the patient might think, ‘This isn’t a real bill. This is a scam,’” VanderSloot said. “And I might be tempted to throw a bill like that away, and that is where the attorneys have a heyday. ”

Medical debt collection attorneys were a big part of VanderSloot’s presentation to legislators. Over the last six months, the billionaire CEO has spearheaded efforts to curb what he considers unethical debt collection practices.

His efforts started after an anonymous Melaleuca employee found herself facing over $5,000 in attorney’s fees on a medical debt that was originally $294.