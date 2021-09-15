US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Entertainment

Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

3. Wrath of Man

4. Jungle Cruise

5. The Boss Baby: Family Business

6. Don’t Breathe 2

7. No Man of God

8. Stillwater

9. The Matrix Trilogy

10. 12 Mighty Orphans

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. No Man of God

2. The Green Knight

3. We Need to Do Something

4. Loose Change 911

5. 911: Minute by Minute

6. Karen

7. The Truffle Hunters

8. All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)

9. Dating & New York

10. What We Do In the Shadows

