Rapid City Marshals reveal name in Black Hills showdown

There's a new team in town in the Black Hills, the Rapid City Marshals.

The arena football team revealed its name in a skit depicting a classic western showdown Friday, pitting two no-good outlaws against a fearless marshal, who rode into the Main Street Square complex on horseback aiming to restore order.

The marshal put a stop to the outlaws’ attempt to kidnap a general manager and co-owner by gunning down the hoodlums and rescuing the GM, the Rapid City Journal reported.

“We want to be good for people who love football, and for families, so it shows what you’re going to get every time you come to one of our games,” general manager Nick Tomlinson said of the skit.

The Rapid City Marshals are the eighth member of the Champions Indoor Football league, which also has teams in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Texas. It plays a 12-game schedule from March through June, with playoffs in July. The Marshals will play their six home games at the new Summit Arena.

This is the second indoor football franchise for Rapid City. The first played as the Black Hills Red Dogs and the Rapid City Flying Aces from 2000 to 2006 before folding.