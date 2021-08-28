Three new faces for Germany in Hansi Flick’s 1st squad

Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern's Leroy Sane during the German Supercup soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

Germany coach Hansi Flick made three new call-ups and recalled five players on Friday including Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus among his first selections for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Flick, naming his first squad since taking over from Joachim Löw, continued the rebuilding started by his predecessor in calling up Hoffenheim midfielder David Raum, Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck and Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi for the first time. All three players are 23 or younger.

As well as the experienced Reus, Flick also recalled Reus' Dortmund teammate Mahmoud Dahoud, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Wolfsburg defender Ridle Baku. None of the five were included in Löw’s squad for the European Championship.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos retired from international soccer after the tournament, giving Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus the chance to take on greater roles. Flick also retained faith in Bayern veteran Thomas Müller, but Dortmund’s Mats Hummels was still working on his return to fitness.

Germany will play Lichtenstein in St. Gallen for Flick’s debut as coach next Thursday, then Armenia in Stuttgart three days later, before a trip to Reykjavík to face Iceland on Sept. 8.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The whole coaching team is looking forward to what's coming," Flick said. "We know that it certainly won't be easy, the three games, but we're ready. I think we're well prepared. That's the decisive factor in this situation. We hope we ultimately show it on the field.”

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ridle Baku (Wolfsburg), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Lukas Klostermann (Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Timo Werner (Chelsea)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports