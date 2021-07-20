Radio host Larry Elder files lawsuit over California ballot

FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder has announced his candidacy for governor in the Sept. 14 recall election but the California Secretary of State's office has rejected his candidacy saying Elder, a Republican, filed incomplete tax returns that are required to run. Elder is challenging the decision. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) AP

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state's Sept. 14 recall election, saying he's the target of political “shenanigans” by Sacramento Democrats.

The Republican Elder said in a statement issued late Monday that he filed all the necessary paperwork to qualify to run in the election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, including over 300 pages of tax returns that are required to become a candidate. But the Secretary of State’s office did not include Elder on a preliminary list of 41 candidates issued last weekend, saying he filed incomplete information on those returns connected to redaction issues.

Elder's campaign said he filed suit Monday seeking an order from state Superior Court in Sacramento requiring Secretary of State Shirley Weber to list Elder as a candidate on the final certified list of candidates, scheduled to be issued Wednesday.

“We’ve complied with everything the secretary of state has required of us,” said Elder, a popular voice on the political right whose show is nationally syndicated. “The politicians in Sacramento know I’m the only candidate who can beat Gavin Newsom. They are afraid, and they are using whatever shenanigans they can to try to trip me up. It won’t work.”

“Frankly, this action by the secretary of state is not simply unfair and absurd but a dangerous and unconstitutional precedent,” said Elder, who also is an attorney.

Weber's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

Elder is facing a narrow window of time for the court to make a change. With the election less than two months away, local election officials already are arranging for ballots to be printed. Mail-in ballots go out next month.

Other Republicans who qualified to run include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, reality TV personality and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018, and state legislator Kevin Kiley.

Elder's campaign argued that under state law, Weber has the authority, if not the duty, to “fix” any redaction errors for the public. Also, the campaign said Weber’s office has not informed Elder of its specific objections to the filing of his tax returns, and by denying voters the ability to choose Elder on the ballot Weber was “effectively engaging in voter suppression.”

The campaign also said Weber's decision violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution because Newsom did not have to comply with the same tax return disclosures.

“I am waging a legal battle to run as the candidate for Californians who are tired of the partisanship and entrenched interests of Sacramento. I fully expect to be on the final certified list of candidates,” Elder in a statement.

Voters will be sent a ballot with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, and who should replace him. If more than half of voters say “yes” to the first question, then whoever on the list of potential replacements gets the most votes is the new governor of the nation’s most populous state. With numerous candidates and no clear front-runner, it’s possible the someone could win with less than 25% of the votes.

The push to oust Newsom is largely rooted in frustration with long-running school and business closures during the pandemic that overturned daily life for millions of Californians.