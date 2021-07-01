Nashville SC hosts the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play

Philadelphia Union (5-2-4) vs. Nashville SC (3-1-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +100, Philadelphia +279, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall a season ago while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Dominique Badji (injured), Daniel Rios (injured).

Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Alejandro Bedoya (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured).