Minnesota plays St. Louis on 7-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (21-19-6, fifth in the West Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-13-3, third in the West Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -140, Blues +115

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Wild take on St. Louis.

The Wild are 31-13-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 22.

The Blues are 21-19-6 against opponents in the West Division. St. Louis has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 75.3% of opponent chances.

St. Louis knocked off Minnesota 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on April 10. Mike Hoffman scored two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 41 total points for the Wild, 22 goals and 19 assists. Nick Bonino has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Perron leads the Blues with 31 total assists and has 45 points. Ryan O'Reilly has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper-body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).