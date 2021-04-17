Oklahoma City plays Toronto on 4-game road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (20-36, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Toronto looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Raptors have gone 13-15 at home. Toronto ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording just 41.5 rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 7.2.

The Thunder are 11-16 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the league with 45.3 rebounds per game. Moses Brown leads the Thunder with 8.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Thunder won 113-103 in the last matchup on March 31. Svi Mykhailiuk led Oklahoma City with 22 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Boucher is second on the Raptors with 6.6 rebounds and averages 13.5 points. Malachi Flynn is averaging two made 3-pointers and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Luguentz Dort leads the Thunder averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 13.6 points per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 10 rebounds and 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 44.2% shooting.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 101.5 points, 48.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: day to day (hamstring), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Pascal Siakam: out (rest), Kyle Lowry: out (rest), OG Anunoby: out (rest).

Thunder: Gabriel Deck: out (not with team), Josh Hall: out (knee), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (arm), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).