Entertainment

Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

FILE - Author J.K. Rowling appears at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018. Scholastic announced Tuesday that Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - Author J.K. Rowling appears at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris on Nov. 8, 2018. Scholastic announced Tuesday that Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Christophe Ena AP
NEW YORK

J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children's story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children's works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

  Comments  

Entertainment

Tirico to host NBC coverage of Tokyo Games from outdoor set

April 13, 2021 5:11 AM

Movie News & Reviews

How background characters in ‘Soul’ help portray the diversity and culture of New York City

Music News & Reviews

Lost punk record from Duff McKagan, Mother Love Bone drummer surfaces after nearly 40 years

Movie News & Reviews

Test your Oscar genius with our trivia challenge

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service