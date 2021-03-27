Boucher and Toronto take on Portland in non-conference play

Portland Trail Blazers (27-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers visit Chris Boucher and the Toronto Raptors in non-conference action.

The Raptors are 9-11 on their home court. Toronto is sixth in the league with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 3.1.

The Trail Blazers have gone 13-9 away from home. Portland is at the bottom of the league recording only 20.1 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Raptors 112-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 11. CJ McCollum led Portland with 30 points, and Pascal Siakam paced Toronto scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam leads the Raptors with 7.4 rebounds and averages 20.1 points. Lowry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

McCollum is averaging 24.3 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anthony is averaging 14.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 110.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 48.0% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 40.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 51.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: DeAndre' Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).