Anaheim plays St. Louis, aims to stop road skid

Anaheim Ducks (9-19-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-12-5, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim travels to St. Louis looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Blues are 16-12-5 in division matchups. St. Louis has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

The Ducks are 9-19-6 against West Division teams. Anaheim is the last team in the league averaging only 3.5 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 15 total assists.

In their last meeting on March 3, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-11 in 33 games this season. David Perron has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rakell leads the Ducks with 21 points, scoring six goals and registering 15 assists. Adam Henrique has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 4.2 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Ducks: None listed.