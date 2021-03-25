Entertainment

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ edition to include Tolkien artwork

The Associated Press

This combination photo shows an upcoming edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, left, and a 1967 photo of Tolkien. The new edition will include paintings, drawings and other illustrations by the British author for the first time since it was published in the mid-1950s. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Thursday, March 25, 2021, that the new version will come out Oct. 19. (Houghton Mifflin via AP, left, and AP Photo)
This combination photo shows an upcoming edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, left, and a 1967 photo of Tolkien. The new edition will include paintings, drawings and other illustrations by the British author for the first time since it was published in the mid-1950s. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Thursday, March 25, 2021, that the new version will come out Oct. 19. (Houghton Mifflin via AP, left, and AP Photo) AP
NEW YORK

An upcoming edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy will include paintings, drawings and other illustrations by the British author for the first time since it was published in the mid-1950s.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Thursday that the new version will come out Oct. 19. Deb Brody, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's vice president and publisher, noted that Tolkien was already known for his illustrations which appeared in “The Hobbit" and that his artwork for “The Lord of the Rings” had been exhibited in 2018 in New York, Paris and in Oxford, England.

‘Yet the author himself was characteristically modest, dismissive of the obvious and rare artistic talent he possessed despite having had no formal training," Brody said in a statement. “This modesty meant that relatively little else of his artwork was known of or seen during his lifetime, and generally only in scholarly books afterwards.”

“The Lord of the Rings” books, which include “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King,” are among the best-selling fantasy novels in history. They were adapted into a blockbuster trilogy of films by director Peter Jackson.

  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

Oscars 2021: Acting predictions ... Chadwick Boseman and who else?

Music News & Reviews

52 songs, four hours, one album: How jazz trickster Sam Gendel made a pandemic opus

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021 3:30 AM

Entertainment

Sacramento plays Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

March 25, 2021 1:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service