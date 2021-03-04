CS Fullerton, UC San Diego meet in conference play

Cal State Fullerton (6-7, 5-7) vs. UC San Diego (5-10, 2-10)

RIMAC, San Diego; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego plays host to Cal State Fullerton in a Big West matchup. Cal State Fullerton won 67-64 at home against UC Irvine on Feb. 2. UC San Diego lost 75-64 on the road against UC Irvine on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: UC San Diego's Toni Rocak has averaged 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Gabe Hadley has put up 11.4 points. For the Titans, Tray Maddox Jr. has averaged 15.1 points while Josh Hall has put up 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tritons have scored 65.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MADDOX JR.: T. Maddox has connected on 43.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last five games. He's also made 61.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC San Diego is 0-9 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tritons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Titans. UC San Diego has an assist on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three games while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams. The Tritons have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25