Entertainment

Correction: Obit-Cicely Tyson story

By MARK KENNEDY The Associated Press

FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” has died. She was 96. Tyson's death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Richard Shotwell Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
NEW YORK

In a story January 28, 2021, about the death of Cicely Tyson, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the author of the novel “Sounder.” He is William H. Armstrong.

  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, February 1, 2021

February 01, 2021 9:30 AM

Music News & Reviews

Tony Bennett has been secretly battling Alzheimer’s for four years

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service