Entertainment
Correction: Obit-Cicely Tyson story
In a story January 28, 2021, about the death of Cicely Tyson, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the author of the novel “Sounder.” He is William H. Armstrong.
In a story January 28, 2021, about the death of Cicely Tyson, The Associated Press erroneously reported the last name of the author of the novel “Sounder.” He is William H. Armstrong.
“You’re going to order ... at least once a week when we’re there,” the CEO said.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments