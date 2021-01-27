Northern Iowa, Missouri St. meet in conference play

Northern Iowa (4-10, 2-6) vs. Missouri State (9-2, 5-2)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Missouri State in a MVC matchup. Northern Iowa got past Coe by 10 on Monday, while Missouri State fell to Drake on Tuesday, 68-61.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Isiaih Mosley has averaged 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Gaige Prim has complemented Mosley and is producing 16.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Austin Phyfe, who is averaging 11.9 points and seven rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up just 74.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they allowed over four non-conference games.MIGHTY MOSLEY: Mosley has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Bears are 2-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Missouri State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.8 percent, the 19th-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Iowa has allowed opponents to shoot 45.7 percent through 14 games (ranking the Panthers 265th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25