Cavaliers play the Jazz in non-conference action

Utah Jazz (6-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces Utah in out-of-conference action.

Cleveland went 19-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-25 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 23.1 assists per game on 40.3 made field goals last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 33.6 bench points last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).