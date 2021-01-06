Knicks host the Jazz in non-conference play

Utah Jazz (4-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (4-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits New York for a non-conference matchup.

New York went 21-45 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-22 at home. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Jazz shot 47.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (ankle), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right knee), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (quad), Omari Spellman: day to day (right calf).

Jazz: Juwan Morgan: out (health protocols).