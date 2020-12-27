Utah Jazz to square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in division play

Utah Jazz (1-1, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City faces Utah in a matchup of Northwest Division teams.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall and 8-5 in Northwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Thunder allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall and 24-21 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 40.1 from deep.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: day to day (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Jazz: None listed.