Conference play starts for Rutgers, Maryland

Rutgers (4-0, 0-0) vs. Maryland (4-1, 0-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Maryland meet in the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Rutgers finished with 11 wins and nine losses, while Maryland won 14 games and lost six.

TEAM LEADERS: Maryland's Eric Ayala has averaged 13.4 points while Donta Scott has put up 11.6 points and seven rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 22.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 16 points, 6.8 assists and 3.3 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Young has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 59.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terps. Maryland has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its past three games while Rutgers has assists on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maryland has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

