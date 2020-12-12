Milwaukee plays W. Michigan

Milwaukee (0-1) vs. Western Michigan (1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Western Michigan in an early season matchup. Milwaukee came up short in a 76-75 game at Kansas State on Friday. Western Michigan is coming off a 62-42 home win over Adrian on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .DOMINANT DEANDRE: DeAndre Gholston has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Western Michigan put up 115 points and won by five over Milwaukee when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee went 3-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Panthers gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 69.7 per outing. Western Michigan went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.8 points and giving up 75.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25