Central Ark. plays Arkansas

Central Arkansas (0-3) vs. Arkansas (5-0)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Arkansas beat Southern by 35 points at home on Wednesday, while Central Arkansas fell 88-65 at Saint Louis on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Moody, Justin Smith, JD Notae and Jalen Tate have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Razorbacks scoring this season.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Rylan Bergersen has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has scored 72 points per game and allowed 86.3 over its three-game road losing streak. Arkansas is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 89.6 points while giving up 54.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Arkansas has held opposing teams to 54 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

