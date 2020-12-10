Mt. St. Mary’s plays UMBC

Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1) vs. Mount St. Mary's (2-3)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Mount St. Mary's both look to put winning streaks together . Maryland-Baltimore County beat Delaware by 15 in its last outing. Mount St. Mary's is coming off a 75-57 win over St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Maryland-Baltimore County has relied heavily on its seniors. Brandon Horvath, Daniel Akin, R.J. Eytle-Rock and Darnell Rogers have combined to account for 64 percent all Retrievers points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Damian Chong Qui has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Retrievers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary's has an assist on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) across its past three games while Maryland-Baltimore County has assists on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 77.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25