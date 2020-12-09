Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Entertainment

North Alabama plays host to Troy

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Ala.

Troy (1-3) vs. North Alabama (2-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama squares off against Troy in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. North Alabama knocked off Carver College by 67 points at home, while Troy came up short in a 77-55 game at UAB.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy's Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Antwan Burnett have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.MIGHTY MERVIN: Across one games this year, North Alabama's Mervin James has shot 80 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked third in Division I with an average of 102.5 points per game.

Idaho Eats newsletter

Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Entertainment

San Francisco plays host to Long Beach St.

December 09, 2020 6:46 AM

Entertainment

S. Carolina plays host to Wofford

December 09, 2020 6:46 AM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

December 09, 2020 3:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service