North Alabama plays host to Troy

Troy (1-3) vs. North Alabama (2-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama squares off against Troy in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. North Alabama knocked off Carver College by 67 points at home, while Troy came up short in a 77-55 game at UAB.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy's Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Antwan Burnett have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.MIGHTY MERVIN: Across one games this year, North Alabama's Mervin James has shot 80 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked third in Division I with an average of 102.5 points per game.

