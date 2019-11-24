The Latest: Selena Gomez opens American Music Awards

Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

The Latest on the American Music Awards, being presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (all times local):

5 p.m.

Selena Gomez has opened the American Music Awards with a colorful performance of two new songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” backed by a group of dancers.

Gomez hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s “Revival,” but dropped these two songs ahead of the awards show performance on Sunday, which is airing live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift and Halsey were shown on camera dancing and singing along in the audience.

The show was hosted by Ciara, who entered the stage from a gold hoop dropped down from the ceiling and sang her song “Melanin.”

7:52 a.m.

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The pop star, who has continued to publicly battle with the men who own her master recordings, is set to take the stage at Sunday’s show — a performance she recently said was put in jeopardy by Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun. Swift could also make history at the AMAs if she surpasses Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.

Swift, who has won 23 AMAs, is nominated for five awards and could best the King of Pop’s 24 wins. She will also receive the artist of the decade award, to be presented by Carole King, at the show, which airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

Other performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Selena Gomez.