BCU plays E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (3-2) vs. Bethune-Cookman (3-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois and Bethune-Cookman both look to put winning streaks together . Eastern Illinois blew out St. Francis (IL) by 40 in its last outing. Bethune-Cookman is coming off an 83-58 win on the road over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope has averaged 12.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 12.6 points and four rebounds. For the Panthers, George Dixon has averaged 14 points and 9.4 rebounds while Deang Deang has put up 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals.TOUGH TO DEFEND DIXON: Across five appearances this season, Eastern Illinois' Dixon has shot 60.9 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Illinois's Mack Smith has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 48.1 percent of them, and is 10 for 17 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Bethune-Cookman has 40 assists on 84 field goals (47.6 percent) over its past three outings while Eastern Illinois has assists on 77 of 111 field goals (69.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 80.5 possessions per game.

