Philadelphia plays San Antonio, seeks 4th straight home win

San Antonio Spurs (5-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (9-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Philadelphia heads into a matchup against San Antonio as winners of three games in a row at home.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

San Antonio finished 30-22 in Western Conference play and 16-25 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 38.2 bench points last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hip), Trey Burke: day to day (ankle/knee).

Spurs Injuries: Derrick White: day to day (foot).