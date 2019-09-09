Entertainment
Pyer Moss celebrates black culture with fashion and music
Pyer Moss' latest production for New York Fashion Week was a brilliant, irreverent and joyous celebration of black culture, specifically black women.
There was a huge choir that veered from stirring, soaring gospel to Cardi B. A spoken word artist reminded the audience that rock 'n' roll was invited by a black, queer woman. And a stunning collection of clothes that ran the gamut from casual chic to red-carpet gowns were all modeled by black or brown faces.
It was a show where even the colorful, eye-catching garments proved to be just part of the story designer Kerby Jean-Raymond, masterfully weaved together on Sunday night.
Jean-Raymond says he looks at the show as an art project. The show was held at the ornate Kings Theatre in Brooklyn.
