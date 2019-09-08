Los Angeles takes on San Francisco in division play

San Francisco Giants (69-73, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (5-8, 5.15 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (4-3, 2.55 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -239; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL West opponents Los Angeles and San Francisco will meet on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 42-24 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .477, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .645 slugging percentage, including 77 extra-base hits and 44 home runs.

The Giants have gone 36-33 against division opponents. San Francisco has a collective .241 this season, led by Kevin Pillar with an average of .262. The Giants won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Beede earned his fourth victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 for San Francisco. Tony Gonsolin took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs and is slugging .645. Joc Pederson is 12-for-24 with four doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Brandon Belt is 7-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (undisclosed), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).