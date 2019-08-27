Meek Mill pleads guilty, won’t serve more time in prison

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Rapper Meek Mill departs from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia after a status hearing. Mill is due in court Tuesday to learn if Philadelphia prosecutors will drop a 2007 case that’s kept him under court supervision for more than a decade. AP Photo

Rapper Meek Mill has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge to resolve a case that's kept him on probation for most of his adult life.

The 32-year-old rapper, born Robert Williams, reached the plea agreement in Philadelphia on Tuesday after an appeals court threw out his conviction last month.

He'd already served about two years in prison over the 2007 case, and a judge decided he wouldn't spend any additional time behind bars.

The negotiated plea comes after both sides questioned the credibility of the arresting officer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The defense also accused the trial judge of bias for sending the entertainer back to prison over minor probation violations.

Williams has called the 12-year ordeal "mentally and emotionally challenging," but says millions of people face the same issues. He has helped start a foundation to promote criminal justice reform.