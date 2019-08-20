Chicago plays San Francisco after Quintana’s solid outing

San Francisco Giants (63-62, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (66-58, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-7, 5.77 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-4, 3.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Quintana. Quintana pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Cubs are 41-19 in home games. Chicago has hit 194 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Kyle Schwarber leads them with 28, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 34-29 away from home. San Francisco has slugged .405 this season. Evan Longoria leads the club with a .451 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Cubs with 28 home runs and is slugging .485. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-40 with a double, five home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 17 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 7-3, .296 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Steve Cishek: (hip), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).