Los Angeles plays San Diego after Buehler’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (51-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-40, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-5, 2.78 ERA) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-8, 4.07 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched nine innings, giving up one run on five hits with 15 strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 33-17 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 187 home runs this season, second in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Padres are 21-25 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a collective .244 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .325. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-1. Walker Buehler earned his 10th victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Cal Quantrill took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 127 hits and is batting .326. Turner has nine hits and is batting .250 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 30 home runs and is batting .239. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .206 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 60-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).