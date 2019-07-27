Russi Taylor, longtime voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

In this June 3, 2014 photo, Disney legend Russi Taylor stands amidst the long shadows at the Disney Legend Plaza at Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif. Taylor, an actress who for more than three decades gave voice to Minnie Mouse, has died on Friday, July 26, 2019, at age 75. Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor’s death in a statement Saturday. Gina Ferazzi

Russi Taylor, an actress who gave voice to Minnie Mouse for more than three decades, has died.

Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger announced Taylor's death in a statement Saturday.

Disney says Taylor died Friday in Glendale, California. She was 75. The cause wasn't immediately clear.

Taylor became the official voice of Minnie in 1986, beating out more than 200 competitors who auditioned. She voiced Minnie across Disney projects in film, television and theme parks including the movie "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and the TV show "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

Iger says she entertained millions around the world.

A native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Taylor married the man who voiced Mickey opposite her, Wayne Allwine, in 1991. Allwine died in 2009.

She also provided voices for several smaller characters on "The Simpsons."