Rapper RZA says arrested A$AP Rocky is a hostage in Sweden

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

RZA (RIHZ'-uh) of the Wu-Tang Clan says he's concerned over what he calls a hostage situation for fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who's charged with assault in Sweden.

RZA told The Associated Press at an event Friday promoting the Hulu drama series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" that he doesn't condone violence, but celebrities have to protect themselves, and Rocky is not dangerous or a criminal.

He says he's "disappointed in Sweden" and "disappointed that a judge cannot discern that this is not a man you hold hostage."

Swedish prosecutors say Rocky and two others attacked a man there. Rocky says he acted in self-defense. He's been held since July 3.

President Donald Trump has also spoken out against Rocky's detention.

RZA says if Trump helped, "that'd be a beautiful thing."