Prof. Roker: Broadcaster to teach at upstate NY alma mater

Broadcaster Al Roker will teach this fall at his alma mater in upstate New York.

SUNY Oswego says Roker will take part in teaching a broadcasting course called "Camera Ready: Developing Your On-Air Persona." Roker will teach with two Oswego faculty members about how to succeed as an on-air personality.

Roker is a 1976 graduate of Oswego.

Roker is the weather and feature anchor of NBC's Today show and the co-host of the morning show's third hour.