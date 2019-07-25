Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prosecutors in Sweden are dropping the investigation of a man they say was involved in a fight with American rapper A$AP Rocky. The platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as police investigate the fight in Stockholm. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

A Swedish prosecutor has charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.

Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement Thursday that he filed charges against the artist and two others, "having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation."

The case has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3 as authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in on June 30 before appearing at a music festival.

The three suspects will remain in custody until trial. The Stockholm District Court will have to set a date for the proceedings.