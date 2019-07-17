DC United plays FC Cincinnati in conference action

DC United (8-5-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (5-13-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United takes on FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action.

FC Cincinnati is 3-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. FC Cincinnati is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

DC United is 5-1-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. DC United is 3-1-3 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kekuta Manneh leads FC Cincinnati with three assists. Allan Cruz has two goals over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Wayne Rooney leads DC United with five assists. Ulises Segura has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 3-7-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

DC United: 2-2-6, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, three shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Roland Lamah (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured), Frankie Amaya (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Luciano Acosta, Oniel Fisher (injured).