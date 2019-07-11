Mexican actor Pablo Lyle request ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle says he wants his manslaughter case dismissed under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law for fatally punching a driver during a road-rage incident in Miami.

Miami Herald reports lawyers for Lyle told judges Thursday that it was self-defense.

Circuit Judge Alan Fine set a Stand Your Ground hearing for Aug 22.

Surveillance video shows that during a March 31 traffic incident, 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez got out of his vehicle and angrily tried to confront Lyle and his brother-in-law. Lyle got out of the passenger seat, ran towards Hernandez and punched him. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later.

Lyle says he was defending himself from what he believed to be a violent attacker.