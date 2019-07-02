Authorities hope forensic reconstruction will help ID woman

State and local authorities hope a forensic reconstruction will help identify a woman found dead last year in Cincinnati.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Monday that a forensic artist with that office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) created a clay facial reconstruction of the woman requested by the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Ohio State University used a 3D printer to create a replica skull of the woman whose body was found beside a playground near a Glenwood Avenue apartment complex on May 31, 2018.

Authorities believe she was between 35 and 60 years old and had brown and gray hair. She was wearing a gray tank top and gray pajama pants

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on this case should contact BCI or the coroner's office.