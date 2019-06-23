Entertainment
Flying Wallendas begin crossing Times Square on a high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN'-dahs) circus family have begun their high wire journey between two skyscrapers 25 stories above Times Square.
Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he's nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-YAH'-nah) Wallenda, is joining him Sunday night for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.
Their latest daredevil stunt is being streamed live on ABC.
The siblings are walking from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.
They're wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.
