Padres hit the road against the Rockies in division play

San Diego Padres (34-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-33, second in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (6-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Diego in a meeting of division foes.

The Padres are 16-16 on the road. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .296 this season, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .334. The Padres won the last meeting 16-12. Craig Stammen earned his fifth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 4-for-7 with three home runs and five RBIs for San Diego. Jairo Diaz took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .638. Trevor Story is 11-for-42 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 32 extra base hits and is batting .253. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: day-to-day (head), Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (left arm).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).