Maryland-set ‘Blair Witch Project’ to get video game

A video game inspired by the Maryland-based horror film "The Blair Witch Project" is expected to come to PCs and Xboxes in August.

The Baltimore Sun reports the game was announced Sunday at a video game conference in Los Angeles. The game will draw on events from the 1999 film, with a release date of Aug. 30.

The movie was shot in locations in Maryland, including the town of Burkittsville. The film follows a group of college students as they create a documentary in the Maryland woods about the legend of the Blair Witch. The low-budget film earned a reputation as a cult classic that popularized the "found footage" horror genre.

According to the trailer, the game follows a detective's search for a missing person amid supernatural occurrences.