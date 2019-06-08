4 grants awarded for community public art projects

The Vermont Arts Council says four community groups have received grants to work with artists to create public art.

Organizers say a key goal is to create unique, inspiring, and attractive landmark communities throughout the state.

Grants of $15,000 will support a kinetic art installation in Brattleboro; a poetry walk with poems engraved in sidewalks in Middlebury; and a sculptural kiosk in North Bennington. Another $14,000 will go toward a work to cover a retaining wall in Wilmington.

Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman says, "A village green, a railroad bridge, a hiking trail, or a waterway can become a setting for vibrant public art that connects us to our neighbors."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grants have been awarded in Bethel, Burlington, Jeffersonville, Lincoln, Montpelier, Morristown, Poultney, and Waterbury since the program started in 2015.