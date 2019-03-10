Grizzlies play the Magic in cross-conference game

DON'T MISS: "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul" – A star-studded lineup of artists gathers to pay r-e-s-p-e-c-t to the legendary career of Aretha Franklin, who died last summer. The concert special features appearances by Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, H.E.R., Patti LaBelle, John Legend and many more, who perform some of Franklin's biggest hits. Tyler Perry hosts the event, which was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (9 p.m., CBS).